It's CBS4's Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Come see CBS4 Staff, along with folks from KBCO and KOA, at the King Soopers at Colorado and Yale between 4:30a.m. and 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Jacob Todd, Larimer County, Loveland, Marijuana Bust, North Dakota, Pot Bust

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Colorado man faces a felony drug charge after allegedly being caught with 30 pounds of marijuana in North Dakota.

marijuana Police: Coloradan Busted In North Dakota With 30 Pounds Of Pot

(credit: Morton County)

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 29-year-old Jacob Todd, of Loveland, for speeding on Wednesday.

A police dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and authorities say they found bags of marijuana worth about $30,000 on the street.

jacob todd Police: Coloradan Busted In North Dakota With 30 Pounds Of Pot

Jacob Todd (credit: Morton County)

Todd faces a drug charge that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

He made an initial court appearance Thursday and will enter a plea later. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch