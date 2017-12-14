TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Loveland arrested four men after an attempted kidnapping at The Outlets at Loveland.

The attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday evening when a woman called police and said that a group of people tried to get her out of her car. She said that one of those people had a weapon.

The car sped away but a witness followed the group until a Loveland police officer stopped the vehicle.

Officers found four guns in the car. One of the suspects was wearing body armor.

Police said the suspects and the woman knew each other.

