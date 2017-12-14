Watch Live
DENVER (CBS4) – New data shows marijuana use among middle and high school students is down.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health found a two percent drop in pot use among teenagers in 2016.

(credit: CBS)

Governor John Hickenlooper’s Advisor and Legal Counsel on Marijuana, Mark Bolton, who says the state has put $20 million into education and prevention since marijuana was legalized in 2012.

Bolton says more needs to be done.

“Last year we put an additional $10 million, putting more health professionals in schools. We’re going to continue our public education campaigns and shift the messaging to some extent, so that we’re targeting youth where we think it’ll be most effective and put a lot of effort into trying to develop those messages,” said Bolton.

Many other states also saw declines among teenagers using marijuana.

The survey also saw a drop in the use of heroin, tobacco and alcohol.

