OLATHE, Colo. (AP) — Human remains found earlier this month near a western Colorado nursing home have been identified as that of a resident who went missing in July.
However, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the coroner wasn’t able to determine how 77-year-old Gary G. Goldman of Olathe died because of a lack of physical evidence. Bones and fragments of clothing with Goldman’s name were found.
Law enforcement, search and rescue teams and others spent hours search for Goldman with the help of dogs and helicopters but his remains weren’t found until Dec. 1 by a hunter about 1 mile away from the Colorow Care Center.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)