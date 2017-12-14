DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper appointed a new justice to the state’s Supreme Court.
Melissa Hart will fill Honorable’s Allison Eid’s vacancy, who is now servicing on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Melissa is a brilliant legal mind who has dedicated herself to making Colorado a better place,” said Hickenlooper. “Her expertise and strong work ethic make her a terrific addition to the bench.
Hart is a tenured, full professor at the University of Colorado Law School where she teaches, and will continue to teach, Civil Procedure, Legal Ethics and Professionalism, Employment Discrimination and Employment Law, Education and the Constitution, Poverty Law, and Supreme Court Decision-making.
She has been with the school since 2000.
Her term on the Colorado Supreme Court starts immediately.