EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man dubbed “hatchet man” for his alleged threatening incidents against hikers and bicyclists in El Paso County has not been ruled out as a suspect in the murders of two girls in Indiana.

Investigators allege Daniel Nations threatened people with a hatchet on the Mount Herman Trail near Monument last month. Nations has been charged with assault and trespassing in El Paso County.

The case gained national attention after detectives from Indiana called Nations a person of interest in the double murder of Liberty German and Abigail Williams in February.

The girls’ parents appeared on Dr. Phil Wednesday afternoon, hoping the exposure will bring in new tips for detectives.

“So, is Daniel Nations our big top number? No, he’s just another one in the field that we’re still looking at,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley.

Nations is also facing weapons and traffic violations in Teller County. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in that case on Nov. 6.

