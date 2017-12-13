MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– A quarry in Morrison will be closed for the next few days after a fire late Tuesday night.
More than 40 firefighters from four agencies, including West Metro Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue, put out the flames at Aggregate Industries in Morrison.
The fire started in the quarry off Highway 8, a few miles south of Red Rocks, about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when the wind whipped around some sparks from welders.
The two workers tried putting out the fire with an extinguisher but had to get away from the flames as they spread.
With no fire hydrants around, firefighters had to truck in water to put out the flames. It took about one hour to get the blaze under control.
No one was hurt.
West Metro Fire says the damage is estimated at $150,000.