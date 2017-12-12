By Michael Spencer Former Broncos WR Brandon Stokley joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week to talk about the Broncos 23-0 win over the New York Jets. The win snapped an eight game losing streak for the Broncos.

“They needed a win. You don’t want to see this losing streak continue,” said Stokley. “They played really good football, and you look at that game and you look at the first two games and it’s kinda like, ‘what could have been!’”

The Broncos, who started the season 3-1, improved to 4-9 with the victory, but have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Trevor Siemian threw for 200 yards and one touchdown and the Broncos, who have had trouble taking care of the football, didn’t have any turnovers in the win.

“I thought he was great. This was the Trevor they expected to see all year long,” said Stokley. “He’s got his confidence back. He feels comfortable in the pocket. Every decision he made was the right decision.”

On Sunday Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had 8 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown and passed Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on the Broncos all-time receiving touchdown list (56) and all-time receiving yards list (8,475).

“He’s so big and physical, but he runs great routes. He’s a great technician. He still has that big play ability and it was great to see him breakout yesterday.”

The Broncos now turn their attention to the Colts. They’ll travel to play Indianapolis on Thursday night football. Kickoff Thursday is scheduled for 6:25 p.m.

