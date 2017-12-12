Marty Lenz Joins KOA As Morning Co-HostThere's a new voice on morning radio in Denver. Marty Lenz is joining KOA NewsRadio as the new co-host with April Zesbaugh.

Suspect Turns Self In After Victim Found With Multiple Gunshot WoundsOne man is in police custody and another person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Arapahoe County late Monday night.

Like It Or Hate It? Your Opinion Wanted On Center Bus LaneA proposal to bring bus service down the center lanes of Colfax Avenue could make the commute faster for some, ease congestion with buses for other drivers. Now, Denver Public Works and RTD want your opinion on the project.