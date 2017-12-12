DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a new voice on morning radio in Denver. Marty Lenz is joining KOA NewsRadio as the new co-host with April Zesbaugh.
Listeners can join Lenz on CBS4 partner KOA NewsRadio 850 AM and 94.1 FM starting Jan. 8, 2018.
“Following an exhaustive nationwide search, it was clear that Marty Lenz is uniquely-qualified to join KOA NewsRadio,” said Tim Hager, Region President of iHeartMedia Denver, in a statement. “Marty’s news prowess, engaging personality and Denver roots are sure to fuel the growth for Colorado’s Morning News in 2018 and beyond.”
“The next chapter of ‘Colorado’s Morning News’ is about to be written as Marty Lenz joins me bright and early to deliver the news our listeners need to start their day,” said Zesbaugh in a statement. “Part of what makes our morning show unique is our collaboration and teamwork, and Marty is a quintessential broadcaster at the top of this game – and a returning Coloradoan to boot. I’m thrilled to have him start his mornings at the mic next to mine.”
Lenz is a Denver native who joins KOA NewsRadio from KCBS in San Francisco, where he spent the past seven years as a news anchor. He is a graduate of Colorado State University.
“It’s a true professional and personal thrill to return to my hometown of Denver and be afforded the opportunity to work for KOA NewsRadio, a station I grew up revering,” said Lenz in
a statement. “I cannot be more humbled, excited and honored to work with the talented and committed pros at iHeartMedia Denver – especially side-by-side with April Zesbaugh and the entire team at KOA NewsRadio.