DENVER (CBS4) – Many gathered Tuesday night for the annual lighting of the menorah at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. It signifies the first night of Chanukah.

Mayor Michael Hancock joined members of the Colorado Jewish Community Center to kick off the holiday.

Chanukah, the Jewish festival of lights, celebrates the Jews’ struggle for religious freedom more than 2,500 years ago.

Candles are lit each night, recalling how one day’s supply of oil by a miracle burned for eight days in the rededicated temple in Jerusalem.

