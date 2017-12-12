By Jamie Leary

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Erie man faces felony theft charges after allegedly stealing dozens of packages from porches across Boulder County.

Police recovered 44 items from the trunk and apartment of 22-year-old Christopher Seth.

The shipping labels indicated the packages had been taken from homes in Louisville, Longmont, Boulder, Englewood and Erie.

Investigators noted that not all items on various packing slips were recovered, but they did compile the following list:

Giro blue bike helmet $80 Food 52 Silverware $100 Shampoo $100 Hat rack $30 Droid Starwars Kit $100 Dr. Martins Womens Boots $135 Steve Madden Womens Boots $135 Louis Etcie Womens Boots $100 What do you Meme $16 Top Greener wall power outlet $50 Ergobaby doll carrier $25 Petzl ice climbing equipment $520 Air Jordans $100 Phillips automated lights $70 Google Voice $80 Roku Ultra $100 Xbox Ghost Recon $50 Xbox1 $300 Laguiole Knife’s $400 Onelink smoke/carbon detector $300 Deep Sea Sand Art $20 Miraclegro Aero Garsen $100 MSR Elixr 3 $300 Gregory Stout 75 $200 Garmin Forerunner 735XT $350 Pacman Arcade $20 Samsung State Hard Drive $300 Assorted Dog Toys $20 Redken Shampoo $200 Redken Shampoo $200 Naipo Shiatsu Pillow $50 Penzey Cinnamon $5 Arcteryx Parka $700 Arcteryx Bag $100 Parador kids robe $25 Colorado Post Cards $5 Green Shirt $20 Sateen Pillowcases $20 Bronze Platter $50 Darn Tough Socks $200 The Girl with 7 Names $20 Womens Shirt $25 Camelback Water bottle $10 Bedframe $200

The total estimated amount for these items is $6,561.

Boulder police say many of the shipping labels are missing. Seth also told police he threw away some of the packaging. Investigators are trying to match what they can with the rightful owners.

According to the affidavit, two witnesses called police on Dec. 8 after they saw a college-aged man steal an REI package, which was later found to contain socks worth $200.

The witnesses apparently watched as the suspect took off in a tan-colored sedan with a person in the passenger seat.

Police tracked the license plate to Seth’s grandmother. She told police she sold the car to her grandson two years ago and gave them his phone number.

The affidavit says when police called Seth, the detective told him it was his chance to take responsibility for his actions and return the stolen items.

Seth willingly went to the police station with some of the items, but not the REI package containing the socks.

He eventually admitted to police he was in possession of more stolen items and led them to the trunk of his car and his apartment in Erie.

While he initially told police he acted alone, he later admitted that the passenger in his car was his girlfriend who acted as a lookout.

Attempts to contact Seth on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

