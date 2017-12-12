Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder Police, Christopher Seth, Englewood, Erie, Local TV, Longmont, Louisville, Porch Pirates

By Jamie Leary

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Erie man faces felony theft charges after allegedly stealing dozens of packages from porches across Boulder County.

boulder county porch pirate 5pkg transfer frame 158 Police Catch Porch Pirate Accused Of Stealing $6,500 Worth Of Packages

(credit: CBS)

Police recovered 44 items from the trunk and apartment of 22-year-old Christopher Seth.

boulder county porch pirate 5pkg transfer frame 445 Police Catch Porch Pirate Accused Of Stealing $6,500 Worth Of Packages

(credit: CBS)

The shipping labels indicated the packages had been taken from homes in Louisville, Longmont, Boulder, Englewood and Erie.

Investigators noted that not all items on various packing slips were recovered, but they did compile the following list:

  1. Giro blue bike helmet $80
  2. Food 52 Silverware $100
  3. Shampoo $100
  4. Hat rack $30
  5. Droid Starwars Kit $100
  6. Dr. Martins Womens Boots $135
  7. Steve Madden Womens Boots $135
  8. Louis Etcie Womens Boots $100
  9. What do you Meme $16
  10. Top Greener wall power outlet $50
  11. Ergobaby doll carrier $25
  12. Petzl ice climbing equipment $520
  13. Air Jordans $100
  14. Phillips automated lights $70
  15. Google Voice $80
  16. Roku Ultra $100
  17. Xbox Ghost Recon $50
  18. Xbox1 $300
  19. Laguiole Knife’s $400
  20. Onelink smoke/carbon detector $300
  21. Deep Sea Sand Art $20
  22. Miraclegro Aero Garsen $100
  23. MSR Elixr 3 $300
  24. Gregory Stout 75 $200
  25. Garmin Forerunner 735XT $350
  26. Pacman Arcade $20
  27. Samsung State Hard Drive $300
  28. Assorted Dog Toys $20
  29. Redken Shampoo $200
  30. Redken Shampoo $200
  31. Naipo Shiatsu Pillow $50
  32. Penzey Cinnamon $5
  33. Arcteryx Parka $700
  34. Arcteryx Bag $100
  35. Parador kids robe $25
  36. Colorado Post Cards $5
  37. Green Shirt $20
  38. Sateen Pillowcases $20
  39. Bronze Platter $50
  40. Darn Tough Socks $200
  41. The Girl with 7 Names $20
  42. Womens Shirt $25
  43. Camelback Water bottle $10
  44. Bedframe $200

The total estimated amount for these items is $6,561.

boulder county porch pirate 5pkg transfer frame 1155 Police Catch Porch Pirate Accused Of Stealing $6,500 Worth Of Packages

Boulder police say many of the shipping labels are missing. Seth also told police he threw away some of the packaging. Investigators are trying to match what they can with the rightful owners.

According to the affidavit, two witnesses called police on Dec. 8 after they saw a college-aged man steal an REI package, which was later found to contain socks worth $200.

boulder county porch pirate 5pkg transfer frame 210 Police Catch Porch Pirate Accused Of Stealing $6,500 Worth Of Packages

(credit: Chris Seth’s Facebook Page)

The witnesses apparently watched as the suspect took off in a tan-colored sedan with a person in the passenger seat.

Police tracked the license plate to Seth’s grandmother. She told police she sold the car to her grandson two years ago and gave them his phone number.

boulder county porch pirate 5pkg transfer frame 666 Police Catch Porch Pirate Accused Of Stealing $6,500 Worth Of Packages

(credit: Chris Seth’s Facebook Page)

The affidavit says when police called Seth, the detective told him it was his chance to take responsibility for his actions and return the stolen items.

Seth willingly went to the police station with some of the items, but not the REI package containing the socks.

christopher seth boulder county Police Catch Porch Pirate Accused Of Stealing $6,500 Worth Of Packages

Christopher Seth (credit: Boulder Police)

He eventually admitted to police he was in possession of more stolen items and led them to the trunk of his car and his apartment in Erie.

boulder county porch pirate 5pkg transfer frame 639 Police Catch Porch Pirate Accused Of Stealing $6,500 Worth Of Packages

(credit: CBS)

While he initially told police he acted alone, he later admitted that the passenger in his car was his girlfriend who acted as a lookout.

Attempts to contact Seth on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch