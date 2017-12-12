Filed Under:Addison at Cherry Creek Apartment Homes, Arapahoe County, East Florida Avenue, Local TV, Shooting Investigation

By Makenzie O’Keefe

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One man is in police custody and another person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Arapahoe County late Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the Addison at Cherry Creek Apartment Homes complex off E. Florida Avenue and S. Alton Street.

The Arapahoe County Sherriff’s Office said deputies were on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired in the complex. After investigating, they said they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times.

That man was rushed to the hospital. Deputies have not released the extent of his injuries, or his condition at this time.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect called Aurora police to turn himself in. He was taken into custody Monday night. The suspect has not been identified.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or whether the victim and gunman knew each other.

