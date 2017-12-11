COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Broncos WR Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for a man who robbed a Sally Beauty and was last seen carrying a white plastic bag with a big red heart on it.

The man was carrying a weapon when he robbed the Sally store at 9956 W. Remington Place near Kipling in south Jefferson County at 9:20 a.m. Monday.

jefferson county sheriff1 Robber Hits Sally Beauty, Carrying White Plastic Bag With Big Red Heart

(credit: CBS)

The suspect is described as a skinny black male, 6-foot-one, in his 20s and last seen wearing a black cap, black bandana, black pants and a light beige coat. He was seen carrying a white plastic bag with a big red heart on it.

Deputies ask that anyone who sees the man matching the description to call 911 immediately.

