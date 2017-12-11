JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for a man who robbed a Sally Beauty and was last seen carrying a white plastic bag with a big red heart on it.
The man was carrying a weapon when he robbed the Sally store at 9956 W. Remington Place near Kipling in south Jefferson County at 9:20 a.m. Monday.
The suspect is described as a skinny black male, 6-foot-one, in his 20s and last seen wearing a black cap, black bandana, black pants and a light beige coat. He was seen carrying a white plastic bag with a big red heart on it.
Deputies ask that anyone who sees the man matching the description to call 911 immediately.