Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 5 p.m.
    05:00 PM - 05:30 PM
COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Broncos WR Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Ame Lozano, Crochet, Denver Health, Hilary Cassaly, Local TV, Yarn Donations

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– A pair of Denver Health paramedics have come up with a way to pass the time between emergencies. It isn’t busy work, rather handiwork with a purpose. When they are not on a call, they are answering a calling to help others.

Denver Health Paramedic Ame Lozano will tell you her job is often fast-paced and always unpredictable.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 5629 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

Ame Lozano (credit: CBS)

“It can get stressful sometimes,” Lozano told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

But then, sometimes, there can be silence for the rest of the shift.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 30891 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh interviews Ame and Hilary (credit: CBS)

That can lead to “Boredom,” explained Hilary Cassaly, Lozano’s co-worker and best friend.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 15541 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

Hilary Cassaly (credit: CBS)

So the two have crafted a cure.

“We crochet,” said Lozano with a giggle.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 54703 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

Ame and Hilary (credit: CBS)

The paramedics park their ambulance at their post and crochet during their down time. It was Cassaly’s idea.

“I was tired of spending my days looking at social media on my phone,” said Cassaly.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 62275 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

(credit: CBS)

“And I was like ‘Yeah, let’s do it. I know how to crochet.’ I had no idea what I was doing,” admitted Lozano.

“The very first one… I tried to throw it away and Ame wouldn’t let me,” laughed Cassaly.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 56137 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

(credit: CBS)

So, they studied “YouTube” and stitched… and the yarn started to take shape. Since October, they have made 60 tiny hats and some booties to donate to babies in intensive care.

“It’s a constant reminder that I’m here to be giving,” explained Cassaly.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 32884 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

(credit: CBS)

And now, it’s a pattern. Even small talk is about stitches.

“It’s awesome, I love the magic circle,” said Lozano while happily crocheting in the passenger seat.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 37648 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

(credit: CBS)

The two are definitely hooked.

“We’ll crochet all night to the point where our hands go numb,” said Lozano.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 39434 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

(credit: CBS)

They call their club of two “The Denver Health Paramedic Stitches.” They’ve taken some ribbing.

“They just refer to us a lot as, like, old ladies,” said Cassaly.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 60556 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

(credit: CBS)

But the ladies just encourage co-workers to get in the loop when there’s a lull. They want others to learn to pass the hours crocheting for a good cause.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Lozano and Cassaly have heard from about a half dozen co-workers interested in joining their club. That includes women and men. They say the more the better for the babies at Denver Health and other hospitals.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 45995 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

(credit: CBS)

They could use some yarn donations. The yarn should be soft, warm, washable, and hypoallergenic. Superwash wool is not a great idea because some babies may be sensitive. Instead, please send cotton, acrylic, and similar soft yarns.

paramedic stitches bb raw 01 concatenated 161106 frame 55423 Paramedics Cure Boredom By Crocheting For A Good Cause

(credit: CBS)

Send the yarn to:
Denver Health Paramedic Division
Paramedic Stitches
601 Broadway MC 0172
Denver, CO 80203

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch