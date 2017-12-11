By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– A pair of Denver Health paramedics have come up with a way to pass the time between emergencies. It isn’t busy work, rather handiwork with a purpose. When they are not on a call, they are answering a calling to help others.

Denver Health Paramedic Ame Lozano will tell you her job is often fast-paced and always unpredictable.

“It can get stressful sometimes,” Lozano told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

But then, sometimes, there can be silence for the rest of the shift.

That can lead to “Boredom,” explained Hilary Cassaly, Lozano’s co-worker and best friend.

So the two have crafted a cure.

“We crochet,” said Lozano with a giggle.

The paramedics park their ambulance at their post and crochet during their down time. It was Cassaly’s idea.

“I was tired of spending my days looking at social media on my phone,” said Cassaly.

“And I was like ‘Yeah, let’s do it. I know how to crochet.’ I had no idea what I was doing,” admitted Lozano.

“The very first one… I tried to throw it away and Ame wouldn’t let me,” laughed Cassaly.

So, they studied “YouTube” and stitched… and the yarn started to take shape. Since October, they have made 60 tiny hats and some booties to donate to babies in intensive care.

“It’s a constant reminder that I’m here to be giving,” explained Cassaly.

And now, it’s a pattern. Even small talk is about stitches.

“It’s awesome, I love the magic circle,” said Lozano while happily crocheting in the passenger seat.

The two are definitely hooked.

“We’ll crochet all night to the point where our hands go numb,” said Lozano.

They call their club of two “The Denver Health Paramedic Stitches.” They’ve taken some ribbing.

“They just refer to us a lot as, like, old ladies,” said Cassaly.

But the ladies just encourage co-workers to get in the loop when there’s a lull. They want others to learn to pass the hours crocheting for a good cause.

Lozano and Cassaly have heard from about a half dozen co-workers interested in joining their club. That includes women and men. They say the more the better for the babies at Denver Health and other hospitals.

They could use some yarn donations. The yarn should be soft, warm, washable, and hypoallergenic. Superwash wool is not a great idea because some babies may be sensitive. Instead, please send cotton, acrylic, and similar soft yarns.

Send the yarn to:

Denver Health Paramedic Division

Paramedic Stitches

601 Broadway MC 0172

Denver, CO 80203

