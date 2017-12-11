Teacher Appears In Court On Sexual Exploitation ChargesA teacher in Castle Rock appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Last 'Record Snow Drought' In Denver Followed By March '03 BlizzardThe storm left up to three feet of snow across Denver and up to seven feet in the foothills.

Like It Or Hate It? Your Opinion Wanted On Center Bus LaneA proposal to bring bus service down the center lanes of Colfax Avenue could make the commute faster for some, ease congestion with buses for other drivers. Now, Denver Public Works and RTD want your opinion on the project.