DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s largest city is reviewing the first application from a business seeking to be among the nation’s first legal marijuana clubs, more than a year after voters approved the bring-your-own pot clubs.
A spokesman for the Denver department that regulates marijuana businesses, Dan Rowland, says the city received an application Friday from a business called the Coffee Joint. The location is in a light industrial area off Interstate 25.
The city began taking applications in August but businesses had to complete an extensive application and mind strict rules for club locations.
Rita Tsalyuk says she and business partner Kirill Merkulov plan a $5 entry fee. Their proposal would allow vaping or edible pot.
The city says a public hearing will be held in the next two or three months.
