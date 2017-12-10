FAIRHOPE, AL – DECEMBER 05: Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm on December 5, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Mr. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in next week’s special election for the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Trump says at a rally in nearby Pensacola, Florida, that he needs more Republicans in the House and Senate to help him pass his agenda.
PENSACOLA, FL – DECEMBER 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Pensacola Bay Center on December 8, 2017 in Pensacola, Florida. Mr. Trump gave a further endorsement of Alabama Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore who is running against Democratic challenger Doug Jones in the adjacent state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
He says the GOP “cannot afford to lose a seat in the very, very close” U.S. Senate.
Trump is also blasting Moore’s Democratic opponent Doug Jones, saying he would be a “total puppet” of Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
Moore is facing multiple allegations that he sexually assaulted teenage girls decades ago, including one who said he molested her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.
Beverly Young Nelson (L) speaks to the media with her lawyer Gloria Allred, at a news conference where she presents evidence that Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore signed her yearbook on December 08, 2017 in Atlanta.
Beverly Young Nelson who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old fights back against allegations that Roy Moore did not know her and did not sign her year book. (credit: TAMI CHAPPELL/Getty Images)
He has denied the allegations.
Many national Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the wake of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations.
Last week, Trump offered his full support to the embattled candidate.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)