Filed Under:Alabama, President Donald Trump, Roy Moore, Senate Race, Sexual Misconduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging voters to elect embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore in next week’s Alabama Senate race in spite of sexual misconduct allegations.
gettyimages 886629120 Trump Says His Agenda Cannot Afford For Moore To Lose

FAIRHOPE, AL – DECEMBER 05: Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm on December 5, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Mr. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in next week’s special election for the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump says at a rally in nearby Pensacola, Florida, that he needs more Republicans in the House and Senate to help him pass his agenda.

gettyimages 888602392 Trump Says His Agenda Cannot Afford For Moore To Lose

PENSACOLA, FL – DECEMBER 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Pensacola Bay Center on December 8, 2017 in Pensacola, Florida. Mr. Trump gave a further endorsement of Alabama Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore who is running against Democratic challenger Doug Jones in the adjacent state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

He says the GOP “cannot afford to lose a seat in the very, very close” U.S. Senate.

Trump is also blasting Moore’s Democratic opponent Doug Jones, saying he would be a “total puppet” of Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Moore is facing multiple allegations that he sexually assaulted teenage girls decades ago, including one who said he molested her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.

gettyimages 888462052 Trump Says His Agenda Cannot Afford For Moore To Lose

Beverly Young Nelson (L) speaks to the media with her lawyer Gloria Allred, at a news conference where she presents evidence that Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore signed her yearbook on December 08, 2017 in Atlanta.
Beverly Young Nelson who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old fights back against allegations that Roy Moore did not know her and did not sign her year book. (credit: TAMI CHAPPELL/Getty Images)

He has denied the allegations.

Many national Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the wake of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Last week, Trump offered his full support to the embattled candidate.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch