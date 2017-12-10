DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating a shooting that left at least two people hurt.
Police officers were at North Monaco Parkway and East Colfax Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch received a shots fired call at 12:26 p.m. and officers were on the scene two minutes later, according to Tyrone Campbell with the Denver Police Department.
A person in a vehicle involved in the incident stayed on the phone with dispatchers while driving away. Officers with the Aurora Police Department contacted the occupants and found two gunshots victims inside.
Police confirmed that one of the victims is an adult and one is a juvenile.
One of the victims has life-threatening injuries and the other has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police did not say which of the victims has the more serious injuries.
The intersection is currently closed while police investigate.
Police did not say whether they are looking for a suspect.