BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was taken into custody for possible DUI charges following the second of two fatal auto-pedestrian crashes Friday night.

Bryan Stoltz, 42, of Lyons, was placed into custody following a roadside sobriety test, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Stoltz was driving a black 2009 Toyota Venza out of Boulder on Highway 36 when he struck a 44-year-old Denver man who was crossing the road from west to east. The collision happened at just south of the highway’s intersection with Violet Avenue. There are no crosswalks at this intersection.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. CSP says family members may have witnessed the crash.

Fifteen minutes earlier, at 7:25 p.m., CSP had been notified of a similar wreck in Castle Rock that also proved fatal.

A 57-year-old Denver-area man was struck and killed by a 2006 gold Toyota Corolla driven by a 32-year-old Denver man.

CSP spokesman Rob Madden said the Toyota was eastbound on East Florida Avenue approaching a traffic light at South Willow Street. The pedestrian attempted to cross Florida. The driver braked and swerved but failed to avoid a collision.

The traffic light at the intersection, Madden said, was green for the Corolla.

No drugs, alcohol, or high speed are suspected in this accident, Madden added. No citations have been written at this point, either, but the incident is still under investigation.