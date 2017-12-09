LEXINGTON, Kent. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado lost to fifth-ranked Nebraska in straight sets Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
The Cornhuskers swept CU 25-19, 25-11, 25-21, and advance to face Kentucky in the next round Saturday.
“Everything was first rate and it was a championship experience for our players and we certainly appreciate that,” Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney said via buffszone.com. “Congratulations to Nebraska. That’s a very good team on the other side of the net.”