LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A bizarre series of crimes are being attributed to an unidentified man who is now recovering at a local hospital.

His activities started Saturday morning with an armed carjacking in Lakewood.

By the time of his arrest in the afternoon, several police agencies in the western Denver metro area were comparing notes and refining their investigations.

Lakewood Police officers responded to a Conoco gas station at 4:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Lewis Way. A employee at the convenience store told officers he was approached at his home by a man wearing a black hoodie and holding a handgun. The armed suspect took the man’s car — but, generously, after granting the man’s request to be dropped off at the gas station for his shift.

From there, the suspect stole drugs from the CVS Pharmacy at South Kipling Parkway and West Bowles Avenue, robbed the Bank of the West near Kipling and West Chatfield Avenue, and then entered a home less than a half mile west of the bank.

“He brandished a weapon at each crime,” said Mark Techmeyer, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner in the 8000 block of Trinchera Peak managed to escape his home and call police.

When officers arrived, the suspect began “taking those narcotics he stole as fast as he could,” Techmeyer said.

The suspect was transported immediately, but is not cooperating with investigators.

Police say they do not know his identity at this time.