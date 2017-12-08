TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
MEAD, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner, a dog, and several fish survived a house fire Friday afternoon.

Mountain View Fire Rescue credits the residence’s smoke alarms for alerting the homeowner and preventing injuries.

The fire started in the garage and spread into the attic, but firefighters had the fire out at 1:20 p.m., 35 minutes after it was first called in.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by investigators.

Three people live at the home in the 100 block of Falcon Circle. The Red Cross is assisting them.

After putting the fire out, Mountain View firefighters helped collect tropical fish from a fish tank.

According to an MVFR spokesperson, the fish suffered no injuries in the ordeal.

