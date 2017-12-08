TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson fully participated in practice a day after tweaking a hamstring and will play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Coach Todd Bowles says Anderson looked good Friday, showing no ill effects from the injury that limited him Thursday.

It’s great news for the Jets, who have seen Anderson emerge as a big-time playmaker in his second NFL season. He has 49 catches for a team-leading 821 yards and seven touchdowns.

Backup linebacker Bruce Carter (groin) is the only player ruled out. Running back Matt Forte (knee) and right guard Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle) are questionable but expected to play.

Starting middle linebacker Demario Davis was excused from practice for personal reasons and will not travel with the team Friday. He is expected to rejoin his teammates in Denver and play Sunday.

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Sports Writer

