GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – A burglary suspect is still at large Friday night in an area expected to receive a number of people planning to cut Christmas trees.

A Facebook post by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office described how two men ran from deputies who were responding to a burglary call along County Road 4 at 9 a.m. Friday.

One suspect was found hiding in the crawl space of a residence and taken into custody.

The second suspect’s footprints led into the forest.

Grand County deputies used a dog to track the second suspect eight miles into the Grand Lake snowmobile trails system, but without success. The search was called off at 5:30 p.m.

Guns were stolen in the burglary.

“We are asking residents of the area to report anyone suspicious seen in the area, and deputies will be patrolling the area throughout the night,” states GCSO’s post. “We would ask the public to consider the suspect armed and to call 911 if he is seen.”

The search for the second suspect will resume Saturday morning, according Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities will open the gates to U.S. Forest Service property for tree cutting at an undetermined time Saturday morning.

“We’re not going to let anyone go anywhere it’s not safe,” Mayer said.