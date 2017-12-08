By Shawn Chitnis

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge sentenced a man convicted of DUI, who seriously injured two people who were acting as good Samaritans at the time of the crash, to five years in prison on Friday.

“I agree with her decision, however, nonetheless, it hurts me to watch that happen for anyone,” said A.J. Short, one of the victims hit by the drunk driver in May.

“I mean I think he got what he deserved,” said Sona Shrestha, the other victim injured while trying to help another driver in a separate accident.

Jose Hernandez-Altamira was sentenced in court after both victims spoke before the judge and family members for the defendant also testified on his behalf.

Short and Shrestha were trying to help an injured driver on U.S. 36 and Violet Street in north Boulder. They were both hit by Hernandez-Altamira and spent two weeks in the hospital.

”Since the accident, my life has been completely changed, rearranged,” said Short. “It’s surrounded by doing physical therapy, going to doctor’s appointments, taking ibuprofen and Tylenol, and just trying to mitigate pain.”

He had to cancel a trip to Uganda because of his injuries and Shrestha wasn’t able to walk at her University of Colorado commencement ceremony.

“A lot of opportunities missed,” she explained. “I missed my graduation, just celebrations, just the important things life, I’ve missed and I can’t go back and get those moments.”

The prosecution asked for the judge to sentence the defendant to six years given his history in the case. Driving with a revoked license, leaving the scene of the crash, as well as the financial and physical cost to the victims. But the defense asked for leniency as Hernandez-Altamira had strong support from his family and neighbors. They spoke to the hard work he had put in to take care of his family and pay for his sister to go to college.

“He does seems like someone who is remorseful,” Short told CBS4 after the sentencing. “I think his family members paint a fine picture of him and I believe he is a good guy.”

“He should be grateful he has a system of support around him and make his life better,” added Shrestha.

Both victims did not make a judgement on the sentence and focused on the defendant using that time to think about his actions. They were more concerned about him understanding the choices he must make in the future instead of the time he spends in prison as a punishment.

Hernandez-Altamira apologized in court and said he wants to take responsibility for his actions. He wished both victims a healthy recovery.

“I think he realized, you know, he’s made mistake,” said Shrestha. “He hopes to learn and make his life better.”

The judge explained her decision given that this was not the defendant’s first DUI and expressed a need to protect the community from Hernandez-Altamira when she announced his sentence.

“He needs to learn that his actions do have a very very big impact on others,” said Short. “The important part is that when he comes out, it’s not going to happen again.”

