TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
Filed Under:Arizona, Chris Iannetta, Colorado Rockies, Coors Field, Tyler Chatwood

DENVER (AP) — Catcher Chris Iannetta and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a two-year deal.

A fourth-round pick by Colorado in 2004, Iannetta spent parts of six seasons with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Nov. 30, 2011, for pitcher Tyler Chatwood.

Iannetta was with the Angels for four seasons. He signed with Seattle for the 2016 season.

gettyimages 73800454 Rockies Agree To 2 Year Deal With Catcher Chris Iannetta

DENVER – APRIL 03: Troy Tulowitski #2 and Chris Iannetta #20 of the Colorado Rockies are mobbed by their teammates after they teamed up to produce the winning run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as the Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 4-3 in 11 innings on April 3, 2007 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old Iannetta spent last season in Arizona, where he hit .254. He had a scary moment in May when a 93 mph pitch by a Pittsburgh reliever hit him in the face. He required several stitches to his upper lip, along with suffering fractured teeth and a broken nose. He went on the seven-day concussion list.

Iannetta is a .231 hitter with 124 homers over his career.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch