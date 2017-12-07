Filed Under:Bob Troyer, Department Of Education, Federal Student Aid, Local TV, Tramell Thomas

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say an Arizona man has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the government after using state prison inmates’ information to get more than $580,000 in federal student aid money.

Colorado United States Attorney Bob Troyer said Thursday that a jury convicted Tramell Thomas last month.

Troyer’s statement says Tramell and others looked up details about inmates in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

Prosecutors say another conspirator worked at a bank and found the inmates’ Social Security numbers. The group then filed student aid requests totaling $1.3 million.

The Department of Education paid out about $582,000, including $419,000 in debit cards intended for living expenses.

The rest of the money went to community colleges listed on the aid applications.

Three other people have pleaded guilty to related charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch