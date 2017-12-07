SAGUACHE, Colo. (CBS4) – The murder mystery involving a mountain biking pioneer is over with the suspect convicted on all charges and sentenced immediately by the judge.
Mountain biking pioneer Mike Rust was killed in 2009 but an arrest in the case wasn’t made until last year.
Charles Gonzales was found guilty on all charges including first-degree murder with intent/deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, theft, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Gonzales was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Gonzales was taken into custody in June 2016 after Rust’s remains were found buried in the San Luis Valley in January.
Gonzalez has been cited for numerous crimes throughout Colorado, including robberies, burglaries and theft cases. At the time of his arrest, Gonzales was serving a prison sentence in Canon City for an unrelated crime.