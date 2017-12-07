ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Adams County deputy shot and killed the suspect in a disturbance early Thursday morning after getting into a physical fight with the man.

The deputy is hospitalized and being treated for injuries to his head and neck, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement issued at about 8:30 a.m.

The deputy was conducting a welfare check in the 8700 block of Galen Court at about 3:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

“While on scene, our deputy heard a disturbance at the neighboring apartment. The suspect fled the apartment. Our deputy attempted to apprehend the suspect which resulted in a physical fight,” officials stated.

During the fight, the deputy fired his service weapon, according to officials.

Both the suspect and the deputy were rushed to local hospitals but the suspect died from his injury.

A person is dead after a physical altercation with an Adams Co Sheriff's deputy this morning. The deputy is still being treated for injuries sustained to his head and neck. pic.twitter.com/StMbpKSVhH — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) December 7, 2017

The Adams County Critical Incident Team will investigate.

The deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.