DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have named cornerback Chris Harris Jr. their 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.
The award is given to a player for his outstanding leadership on their field and in the community.
“The Broncos are proud of the positive impact our players have working with our community development team as well as advancing their own personal causes,” Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations Patrick Smyth said in a statement. “We’re incredibly honored to have Chris Harris Jr. represent the Broncos as our Walter Payton Man of the Year for his consistent and wide-ranging dedication to bettering the lives of others.”
Harris Jr. is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Associated Press All-Pro. He joined the Broncos as a college free agent in 2011.
Harris Jr. and his wife created the Chris Harris Jr. Foundation in 2012.
Per a Broncos press release, Harris Jr. supports underprivileged children through his Underdog Academy Football and Cheer Camp in Tulsa.
In addition to Harris Jr.’s nomination, linebacker Von Miller was awarded the Broncos’ Community Impact Award, long snapper Casey Krieter, safety Will Parks, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, and safety Justin Simmons received the team’s Community Ambassador awards.