COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Someone tried to use a piece of heavy equipment stolen from a nearby construction site to break into an ATM in Colorado Springs, but they ended up leaving without any cash.

atmbackhoe Crime Fail: Thief With Excavator Cant Get Cash From ATM

(credit: KKTV)

According to KKTV, the thief drove the excavator through a shopping center, and used it to rip apart an ATM.

Based on the scattered ATM pieces, the suspect or suspects were hoping to use the bucket to scrape layer after layer off the ATM until they reached cash. They failed.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

The camera inside the ATM was damaged during the break-in attempt. Police are trying to get video from US Bank’s corporate office, as well as surveillance from nearby businesses.

 

