DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of people were evacuated from their offices at the Department of Revenue in downtown Denver on Wednesday morning due to a fire in the building.

The fire broke out in the HVAC system and filled the building at 1375 Sherman Street with smoke.

dept revenue fire Fire Forces Department Of Revenue Employees To Evacuate

(credit: CBS)

That building is located near the state Capitol. That was where employees took shelter to keep warm during the fire fight. It is unclear when employees will be allowed to return to work.

The filter that clean the air caught fire on the roof.

The fire department was able to get the fire extinguished. No one was injured.

