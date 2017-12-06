FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CSB4) – The City of Fort Collins is fed up with train horns.
It’s once again asking the Federal Railroad Administration to approve “quiet zones” in Old Town.
Right now, train operators are required to sound their horns for up to 20 seconds before crossing any intersection. Residents have complained about the noise for years.
But in order to bring an end to the blaring horns, intersections in a quiet zone must meet other safety standards, such as the inclusion of crossing gates and warning lights.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the area along Mason Street simply doesn’t have enough space for those traditional safety measures.
City officials are now researching other means to meet the FRA’s requirements, and hopefully bring a bit of peace and quiet to the Old Town area.