Latest Forecast: Chilly Weather Pattern Through Thursday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A northerly flow in the upper-levels of the atmosphere over Colorado will keep temperatures at or below average through Thursday. Tuesday will be dry statewide under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is near normal for the first week in December. Mountain valleys will be mainly in the 20s and 30s.

The northerly flow will transport cloud cover from Wyoming and Montana into Colorado on Wednesday causing a drop in temperatures. It will also become windy again on Wednesday as a small storm within the flow moves in our direction. That storm will arrive on Thursday and will bring at least a 50% chance for snow to the mountains and 20% chance for snow to lower elevations. If we happen to get snow in the metro area, we expect no more than a dusting.

Dry weather will return on Friday as temperatures start a warming trend that will last through the weekend.

On Sunday we expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures mainly in the 50s for the Broncos game.

