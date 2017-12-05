Filed Under:Denver, Federico Pena, John Hickenlooper, Local TV, Michael Hancock, Wellington Webb

DENVER (CBS4) – The last four elected mayors of Denver participated in the Sustainable Denver Summit on Tuesday.

Federico Pena, Wellington Webb, Governor John Hickenlooper, and current mayor Michael Hancock all took part. \

mayors2 Denvers Last Four Mayors Talk Sustainability

(credit: CBS)

Governor Hickenlooper said he gets one question every time he travels.

“‘How do we get our city like Denver?,’ Hickenlooper said. “I tell you, it’s this continuity of leadership. A lot of what they built is this quality of life infrastructure.”

mayors4 Denvers Last Four Mayors Talk Sustainability

(credit: CBS)

The summit focuses on the city’s most challenging sustainability issues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch