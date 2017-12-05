DENVER (CBS4) – The last four elected mayors of Denver participated in the Sustainable Denver Summit on Tuesday.
Federico Pena, Wellington Webb, Governor John Hickenlooper, and current mayor Michael Hancock all took part. \
Governor Hickenlooper said he gets one question every time he travels.
“‘How do we get our city like Denver?,’ Hickenlooper said. “I tell you, it’s this continuity of leadership. A lot of what they built is this quality of life infrastructure.”
The summit focuses on the city’s most challenging sustainability issues.