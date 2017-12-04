Fire Burning In Longmont Park 90% Contained

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire in Longmont is 90 percent contained on Monday morning after it started on Sunday night.
The fire started about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Sandstone Ranch Park near Ken Pratt and County Line Road.
Strong winds help fuel the flames.
Firefighters say their crews teamed up with Mountain View Fire to get the fire under control.
Investigators are working to determined what sparked the fire.
The public is urged to stay away from the park during the investigation and while crews monitor hot spots.
