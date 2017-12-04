Home Invasion Leaves 1 Hospitalized, Search For 2 Suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is on for two suspects after a home invasion left one man hospitalized.
The shooting happened Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area near the intersection of San Mateo and San Amel.
Police say two men rang the doorbell and when the homeowner did not let them inside, they shot him.
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies teamed up with police officers to search for the pair.
They consider the men armed and dangerous but haven’t released a description of the suspects. It is unclear whether the suspects and victim know each other.