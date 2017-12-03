Latest Forecast: Big Wind And Mountain Snow Coming

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving cold front is heading toward the Rockies! This system will be blowing through Sunday into Monday. Ahead of this system the winds are really going to kick up. Especially in the mountains for Sunday and then across Denver and the eastern plains on Monday morning.

Now the heavy-duty snow with this next system will be up in Wyoming. Some of the southern mountains of Wyoming could see 10 to 20 inches of snow. Our mountains in northern Colorado may see closer to 5 to 10 inches of snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for some of our northern mountains from 7pm Sunday through 11am Monday.

In Denver, Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and mild with a high just a few degrees shy of the record of 69. The cold front blows through the Mile High City early on Monday with lots of wind and very little if any moisture at all.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!