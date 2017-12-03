Broncos Offense Struggles Early Against Dolphins

MIAMI (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos struggled after making mistakes early in the game against the Miami Dolphins.
Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw an interception — his 11th of the season.
Then a snap by center Matt Paradis went over Siemian’s head in the end zone and Siemian threw it out of bounds.
The Dolphins got the safety and the quarter ended 2-0.
About a 1:30 into the second quarter, Brandon McManus scored a 31 yard field goal, making the score 3-2.
The Dolphins came back with a touchdown and then intercepted another pass from Siemian on the very next play.