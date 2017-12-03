Broncos Offense Struggles Early Against Dolphins

MIAMI (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos struggled after making mistakes early in the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw an interception — his 11th of the season.

There is a reason these teams have lost 7 & 5 games in a row. #4Broncos — Mark Haas (@markhaastv) December 3, 2017

Then a snap by center Matt Paradis went over Siemian’s head in the end zone and Siemian threw it out of bounds.

Forgot about the "snap it over the QB's head Safety" play. Oldie but goodie in the Broncos arsenal. #4Broncos — Steve Cox (@SteveCoxDenver) December 3, 2017

The Dolphins got the safety and the quarter ended 2-0.

About a 1:30 into the second quarter, Brandon McManus scored a 31 yard field goal, making the score 3-2.

The Dolphins came back with a touchdown and then intercepted another pass from Siemian on the very next play.

Unbelievable. Siemian on first play after Dolphins TD throws pick 6. Good grief. Dolphins now 16-3. #4Broncos. — Steve Cox (@SteveCoxDenver) December 3, 2017