Broncos Offense Struggles Early Against Dolphins

MIAMI (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos struggled after making mistakes early in the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw an interception — his 11th of the season.

Then a snap by center Matt Paradis went over Siemian’s head in the end zone and Siemian threw it out of bounds.

The Dolphins got the safety and the quarter ended 2-0.

About a 1:30 into the second quarter, Brandon McManus scored a 31 yard field goal, making the score 3-2.

The Dolphins came back with a touchdown and then intercepted another pass from Siemian on the very next play.

 

 

