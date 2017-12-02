Man Drives Stolen Vehicle Into Police Car, Building

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man gave himself up to police after a stolen vehicle he was driving collided with a police cruiser and building Saturday.

Twenty-six-year-old Cameron Basquez hid in a home after the collisions and barricaded himself inside for several hours.

He was arrested at 12:30 p.m. after exiting the home’s crawl space.

A news release provided by the Lakewood Police Department states LPD officers were working on a previous call at the Crossland Economy Suites at 715 Kipling Street.

Those officers witnessed a stolen car pull into the parking lot. As two marked patrol cars moved into position behind it, the driver reversed his vehicle into one of the patrol cars. He then drove forward and hit the hotel.

Lakewood PD describe the damage to both the cruiser or building as slight.

Basquez’s stolen vehicle, however, was unable to continue and he ran away from police. He was seen entering the crawlspace in the back yard of a home in the 10000 block of West 8th Avenue.

A resident there safely came out of the house as officers surrounded it.

Negotiations were started with Basquez while the West Metro Regional SWAT team set up around the home. He eventually surrendered.

Basquez is charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, 1st Degree Criminal Trespass-Residence and Disobeying a Lawful Order.

The passenger in Basquez’s vehicle was released at the scene without charges.