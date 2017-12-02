Girl Missing Following Arson Fire At Family’s Home

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire at a home near Bailey may be connected to the disappearance of a teenage girl, CBS4 has learned.

Park County Undersheriff Dave Wohlers said Saturday the house fire is being investigated as an arson.

“Something there is not consistent,” Wohlers said.

He said fire investigators consider the Friday blaze suspicious because of “the concentration of where the fire’s at.”

The home at 3763 Park County Road 43 belongs to 54-year-old San Ca Long, according to online public records.

A family member said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Maggie Long had disappeared that day.

An update Saturday to the family member’s post said, “Right now we are focused on Maggie’s communications from after school (approx 2:30pm) until 8pm. If you had any contact please reach out. If you have heard anything strange or seen anything out of the ordinary, it might be a significant detail. Please help us to fill in the gap.”

Maggie Long was expected to attend a concert at her school in Bailey, per the family member’s post.

Undersheriff Wohlers confirmed investigators are considering the missing girl’s possible involvement in the fire.

However, he said, there are no suspects regarding the arson.

Wohlers also said there was no body found at the scene of the fire.