Police Search For Suspect Driver After Chase, Crash

By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are looking for a suspect they believe is armed and dangerous after he crashed a stolen truck and shot at officers while they chased the man and another suspect from Thornton.

Officers noticed the stolen truck from Adams County near 88th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive early Thursday morning but were unable to get the driver to stop. During the chase, the driver fired at a Thornton police patrol car and hit the windshield. None of the officers were injured.

Other agencies also pursed the car before it crashed near 56th Avenue and Worchester Street. Detectives recovered a weapon inside the car.

Police took Cesar Pinedo, 20, into custody on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and felony eluding.

The driver ran away and was last seen heading south of the scene.

“I keep this fence as an added layer to keep everyone on the outside,” said John Quinn, a homeowner living near the crash site.

Quinn’s wife noticed the police outside their window early in the morning but stayed inside.

Something bad must have happened if there are that many cop cars,” said Denise Quinn.

Later in the day, John Quinn went outside his home and noticed someone had gone through his property.

“I see this gate open just like this, that gate was wide open, and the branches back there in my yard,” he said.

Denise Quinn woke up early and took her dog outside when she saw what was happening right by their back fence.

“I let him out and that’s when I see police cars all up and down the back of my house,” she said.

The couple only realized when they were both outside in the afternoon that the suspect may have dashed right by their house while they were inside.

“Kind of scary when you think about it, guy’s running around here with a pistol and we don’t know about it,” said John Quinn.

The suspect is described as being a tall, skinny Hispanic man who was wearing a puffy or heavy jacket.

“It’s eerie, you know it’s kind of scary,” said John Quinn.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call their tip line at 720-977-5069.

