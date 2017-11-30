Rep. Mike Coffman Talks Tax Plan At Town Hall

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman hosted a telephone town hall on Wednesday to talk with constituents about the Republican tax plan on Capitol Hill.

Mike Coffman is a Republican who represents District Six in Colorado, which includes Aurora.

While the Senate and House plans differ, he defended the overall plan to add more than $1.5 trillion to the national debt. He says tax cuts will create economic growth that pays for the plan.

Rep. Mike Coffman Talks Tax Plan At Town Hall

Rep. Mike Coffman (credit: CBS)

“I think we will sustain it for a while… the more you sustain it the more you insulate yourself,” said Coffman.

He also pointed to added deductions for individuals and a child care exception as proof of help for the middle and lower classes.

