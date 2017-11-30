Rep. Mike Coffman Talks Tax Plan At Town Hall

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman hosted a telephone town hall on Wednesday to talk with constituents about the Republican tax plan on Capitol Hill.
Mike Coffman is a Republican who represents District Six in Colorado, which includes Aurora.
While the Senate and House plans differ, he defended the overall plan to add more than $1.5 trillion to the national debt. He says tax cuts will create economic growth that pays for the plan.
“I think we will sustain it for a while… the more you sustain it the more you insulate yourself,” said Coffman.
He also pointed to added deductions for individuals and a child care exception as proof of help for the middle and lower classes.