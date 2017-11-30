CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Demaryius Thomas is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Latest Forecast: Sunny, Dry, And Warmer Than Normal Through The Weekend

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver reached 65° on Wednesday. We’ll be noticeably cooler on Thursday with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will also be mostly sunny and dry statewide.

Similar weather is expected for Friday and and the weekend as we transition into December. And that’s somewhat troubling because November will end with no measurable snowfall in Denver. That has only happened eight times before…the last occurrence was November 2005.

We do have a chance for some much needed moisture early next week as a storm in Alaska Thursday morning reaches Colorado. But at this time it looks like no more than 3-6 inches for most mountain areas and under 1″ for Denver and the Front Range. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

