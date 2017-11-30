‘I Always Order 12 Burgers’: In-N-Out Fan Excited For Colorado Opening

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– This time it’s not an internet rumor. In-N-Out Burger fans in Colorado (including the author of this piece) are rejoicing after it was announced the burger chain with a cult following would build a distribution center and first store in Colorado Springs.

The move means many more stores can be built around Colorado and beyond.

“I guess I’m shocked. It’s kind of a neat time that they’re coming here, I’m happy it’s been so many years,” said Paul Neiman, an Aurora resident who also runs a Facebook page dedicated to bring In-N-Out to Denver.

“I grew up across the street from the original one,” Neiman said as he showed off his extensive In-N-Out memorabilia. “My family would go back there, we’d bring burgers back on the airplane. I always order 12 burgers, bring them back in 2 bags on the plane and bring them back for everybody to reassemble them.”

False stories have circulated for years, but Andy Klein is likely the savior who brought the palm trees and yellow arrow into the Centennial State.

“I think that was actually a big selling point the fact that we’ve been in-n-out burger fans for years and years,” said Klein whose company Westside Investment Partners secured the location for the In-N-Out build out.

“It is not overrated it is the best burger around, 4×4 animal style no pickles,” Klein says.

“Two hamburgers, grilled onions extra spread, fries light one minute 30 and a large coke. That’s my drill,” Neiman said.

There’s no timeline for when the facility will be built or when the store will open. But Klein admitted he’s working hard to get locations in the Denver area and across the state.

“It’s great for us, great for Colorado. I’m all happy for in-n-out to be here, I’m behind them,” Neiman said. “Good eats for us now.”

