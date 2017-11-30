Charges Announced For Suspect In Crashes That Involved Police Chief

DENVER (CBS4) – A 35-year-old driver who struck the Denver police chief’s vehicle and was involved in a more serious crash moments later will face criminal charges.
Temesgen Gebremedehin will be charged once he is released from the hospital, according to the Denver district attorney’s office.
The two crashes happened in late September only a few blocks away from each other. The more serious one took place at the intersection of East 16th Avenue and Yosemite Street and resulted in serious injuries for both drivers. The chief, who was heading to the gym at the time, wasn’t seriously hurt in the initial crash.
After the crash, Denver police investigators said the suspect was to blame.
“The suspect is at fault in both crashes because we’re looking at a stop sign and he should’ve come to a stop. As you see, all of the momentum in this crash continues eastbound and its way eastbound. That takes a lot of speed to have a car after a crash continue that far in that direction,” Lt. Robert Rock said.
The DA’s office says Gebremedehin will face charges including assault, careless driving and reckless driving.