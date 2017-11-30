Car Crashes Into Clear Creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A car that crash landed in Clear Creek had to be pulled out of the water on Thursday afternoon.
The car crashed into the creek off of Clear Creek Canyon Road, just past Highway 93.
After the crash, troopers say the driver got out of the car and clung to something in the creek to wait for rescue crews.
Rescue crews then pulled that driver from the water and rushed that person to the hospital.
State troopers shut down the highway for more than two hours for the crash investigation and car removal.
What led up to the crash is being investigated.