It Has Arrived: Marvel Releases ‘Infinity War’ Trailer

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s like an early Christmas gift for fans of the Avengers.

Marvel Studios released the long-anticipated trailer for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on Wednesday.

“There was an idea to bring together a remarkable group of people,” the trailer starts.

Fans get a glimpse of Iron Man, Bruce Banner, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, Loki, Vision, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man, Black Panther and other members of the Avengers as they try to prevent Thanos from collecting all six Infinity Stones.

“Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain,” Marvel Studios explains.

The movie doesn’t come out until May but it’s safe to say fans are pumped.

This alone makes me hyped for Infinity War pic.twitter.com/fokqTr06aG — NICK CLOUT™ (@NickCIout) November 29, 2017

My reaction to the Infinity War trailer : Nov. 29, 2017. A thread. pic.twitter.com/YrB4UGWLaQ — kat🐾 (@JollyHollandDay) November 29, 2017