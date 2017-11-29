Volunteers Needed To Light Luminaries To Honor Fallen Soldiers

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a call for volunteers to help create a sentimental display for families of fallen soldiers at the Colorado Freedom Memorial.

aurora memorial lighting 4 Volunteers Needed To Light Luminaries To Honor Fallen Soldiers

(credit: CBS4)

For the third time, the foundation plans to place 6,213 luminaries in front of the memorial before Christmas. Each luminary, a glass jar with an electronic candle inside, represents a Coloradan who died at war.

aurora memorial lighting 3 Volunteers Needed To Light Luminaries To Honor Fallen Soldiers

(credit: CBS4)

The foundation asked for volunteers to help light the candles for three nights, between Thursday and Saturday.

Third graders from Indian Ridge Elementary have already volunteered to help place all the luminaries out on the grass on Wednesday morning. Volunteers are needed to change the lights.

aurora memorial lighting Volunteers Needed To Light Luminaries To Honor Fallen Soldiers

(credit: CBS4)

Volunteers are asked to sign up through this website, to offer at least one hour of their time to light, or turn off, the candles.

