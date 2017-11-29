New Ordinance Could Allow More Bees In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There may soon be more bees buzzing around Colorado Springs.
The city council is considering allowing homeowners to keep more hives in their backyards.
Right now, people in the city can have one beehive, but a new rule would raise that to two.
Each hive can house about 30,000 bees.
Beekeepers say more hives would be good for the local ecosystem.
“It’s so enjoyable as I’m working in the garden to see not only any bees, but my bees,” Larry Fenton, a backyard beekeeper says.
The city council will vote on the ordinance in January.